Ambassador Juha Pyykkö ends tenure at Finnish Embassy in Manila

The Finnish Embassy in Manila marked the end of an era on August 30, with Ambassador Juha Pyykkö concluding his tenure. Ambassador Pyykkö served as the first head of mission when the Embassy reopened on September 1, 2020, after several years of absence in the Philippines. He had previously served as Finland’s Ambassador to Greece from April 2017 to August 2020.

Ambassador Pyykkö was known for his inclusive leadership style, where his “we are all equal” mantra created a collaborative environment within the Embassy. Regular Monday staff meetings ensured every voice was heard, and the Ambassador often hosted post-meeting lunches with his wife, Riitta Laakso, adding warmth to the work culture. His introduction of “Karaoke Friday” became a cherished tradition, blending professionalism with light-hearted fun.

Now, Ambassador Pyykkö is set to take on a new role as the Deputy Director General of the Department for International Trade. September 1, 2024, marks a new chapter in his extensive career with the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, where he has served since 1995. His previous roles include Director of the Unit for Climate and Environmental Diplomacy and Diplomatic Adviser to the Minister for Foreign Trade and Development.

Pyykkö’s academic and professional background underscores his expertise. He has two university degrees—a Master of Social Sciences and a Master of Science in Economics and Business Administration. His legacy of leadership and innovation will be fondly remembered by those who worked alongside him in Manila.