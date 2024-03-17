China / General news / Norway

Norwegian band enjoyed China

The Norwegian Indie-Folk band named Kings of Convenience just finished their tour in China, and they enjoyed the country very much.

The singers Erlend Øye and Eirik Glambek Bøe both said in a video interview with the media  CGTN (Chinese Global Television Network), that they found China very interesting and would love to come back.

The interview was published 15 March 2024.

Watch the video here.

This year marks the 70’th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Norway and China, and Signe Brudeset, the Norwegian Ambassador to China, said that cultural exchanges are a very important part of the relation.

Source: CGTN

