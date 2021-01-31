Norway celebrates 1 year countdown to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics & Paralympics

The Norwegian Embassy in Beijing and the consulates in Shanghai and Guangzhou warmed up to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics & Paralympics by celebrating the one-year countdown on Friday 29 January 2021 in Beijing. At the event, which was held via a video conference, participants from Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou in China, and Oslo in Norway celebrated to increase public attention and enthusiasm about the Olympic games.

Signe Brudeset, Norwegian Ambassador to China delivered a speech and revealed that Norway and China signed an official sports cooperation agreement in 2017 and the two nations have since worked together on exchanging experiences on best practices to make the Winter Olympics in Beijing 2022 a great success. The ambassador said:

“Norway offers unparalleled expertise in design, management, and construction of winter sports infrastructure. We look forward to seeing more business exchanges, as companies in China and Norway get together to develop the products and services needed to develop Chinese winter sports culture.”

She added that Norwegian coaches and athletes are cooperating with Chinese cross-country and biathlon teams in their preparatory work for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Winter sport is a big part of Norwegian culture and history and Norway is the pinnacle of a Winter Olympics & Paralympics nation. The country has already won 368 Winter Olympic medals, including 132 gold medals and 315 Winter Paralympics medals, including 134 gold medals. Many Chinese youth athletes have been training in Norway in recent years, attending sports high schools and training for upcoming seasons.

The Norwegian preparations for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics were introduced at the event and young Norwegian athletes preparing for the Beijing Winter Olympics also sent videos to Beijing.

Source: Global Times