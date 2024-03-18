Swedish minister visits Singapore and South Korea

The Swedish minister for Civil Defence, Carl-Oskar Bohlin, travels to Singapore and South Korea from 17-22 March 2024. The minister will visit Singapore’s total defense authority and the country’s national Cyber Security Center. He will also visit South Korea’s national Cyber Security Center.

Furthermore, Carl-Oskar Bohlin will give a speech on AI, disinformation and digital technology at the Summit for Democracy in Seoul on 18 March. Afterwards he will visit South Korea’s Ministry of Interior and Security and the Ministry of Defence.

Source: regeringen.se