International relations / Singapore / Sweden

Swedish minister visits Singapore and South Korea

- by Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen - Leave a Comment

The Swedish minister for Civil Defence, Carl-Oskar Bohlin, travels to Singapore and South Korea from 17-22 March 2024. The minister will visit Singapore’s total defense authority and the country’s national Cyber Security Center. He will also visit South Korea’s national Cyber Security Center.

Furthermore, Carl-Oskar Bohlin will give a speech on AI, disinformation and digital technology at the Summit for Democracy in Seoul on 18 March. Afterwards he will visit South Korea’s Ministry of Interior and Security and the Ministry of Defence.

Source: regeringen.se

Related posts:

North Korea fires seventh missile upon joint South Korean-American counteract North Korea continues “missile testings” Kim Jong-un: No reason to enter into dialogue with the enemies of North Korea South Korea fires warning against North Korean sea vessel on maritime border

About Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen

Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *