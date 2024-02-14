Norwegian Coffeehouse “Fuglen” will open in Indonesia

The Norwegian specialty coffee roaster, café chain and bar concept is planning to open a shop in Jakarta. The opening date hasn’t been revealed yet, but it will be located in the Ashta District 8 shopping center.

The Oslo-based business branched out on the Asian market in 2014, when they opened their first venue in Japan. Currently the business operates out of two outlets in Norway and six sites in Japan.

The concept of Fuglen as a coffee and cocktail bar was founded in 1963. Fuglen Coffee Roasters was however founded when they expanded to Japan in 2014. This enabled the chain to expand their international presence.

Source: www.worldcoffeeportal.com