Coldplays’ Wristband Recycling Leaderboard: Copenhagen at the top, Jakarta at the bottom

Only 77% of Coldplay-fans in Jakarta returned the LED wristband at the band’s Music of the Spheres world tour, compared to 96% in Copenhagen. Coldplay encourages the concert goers to return the LED wristbands they receive before the concert in order to reuse them at the rest of the concerts on their world tour. The average return rate is at 86% when looking at the first year of the tour.

Manila also has a relative low score of 87%, but the other Asian cities are doing better. Bangkok’s return rate is 89%, Singapore scores 91%, Kuala Lumpur scores 91% and Kaohsiung in Taiwan scores 91%

The recycling rating of the different cities is made into a Wristband Recycling Leaderboard, which is shown at the concert, in order to motivate the fans to hand in their wristband after the show. The recycling allows the band to reduce their production of wristbands by 80%, which is a part of the band’s sustainable efforts. The wristbands are afterwards sterilized and recharged, so they can be used for the next show

The LED wristbands flash, pulse and glow in different colors in accordance with the show. The different effects are adjusted to fit the song’s mood, tempo and change in melody.

