Vietnamese ship can be released for $12 million



A Vietnamese ship was on its way from Indonesia towards Denmark, when it made a stop in India. Here, the authorities discovered 22 kg. of cocaine aboard the ship. The vessel has been held since the beginning of December.

Now, an Indian district court has ordered a bond at $12 million and a $1.2 million bank guarantee from the owner, before they will release the vessel. Without the cocaine.

The 21 Vietnamese citizens on board the vessel as crew, have equally been detained in India since the beginning of December. According to the media The Maritime Executive, the crew has had their cellphones and laptops confiscated. This has made it impossible for them to contact their families, which allegedly has resulted in depression and deep frustration among the crew.

