Norwegian company to build $70 million solar plant in Indonesia

The Norwegian multinational company Scatec Solar have announced their plan to invest $70 million in a 70-megawatt solar plant in Indonesia.

The Oslo-based company has intentions to begin construction of the power facility later in 2020, while expecting full operation by 2020.

According to the news site Vietnam Plus, Scatec Solar will face several challenges in their progress onto the Indonesian power market due to tight local restrictions, which will make acquiring solar panels difficult.

The multinational company will evaluate local manufacturing quality and prices, reports the Southeast Asia representative of Scaetc Solar, Jeevaneswaran Ramoo.

Source: Vietnam Plus