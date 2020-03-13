Thailand is MOST PREPARED to tackle a Global Pandemic

Thailand is among the countries most prepared to tackle a global pandemic according to Global Health Security Index (GHS).

Global Health Security Index (GHS) describes Thailand as “an Exemplar” and an “international leader in health security.”

Thailand is ranked sixth in the world, above Sweden, Denmark, and Finland, and it comes out top in Asia, above more industrialized countries such as South Korea. The World Economic Forum (WEF) has issued a document about the top 10 countries for pandemic preparedness. This is based on the Global Security Index, which analyzes preparedness levels and the presence of adequate tools for dealing with large-scale outbreaks of a disease.

The outbreak of EBOLA in 2014 was followed by a serious introspection into preparedness in various countries for tackling pandemics.

The Global Health Security (GHS) Index is widely recognized as the world’s first comprehensive assessment of global health security capabilities in 195 countries. A project of the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) and Johns Hopkins University’s (JHU) Center for Health Security (CHS), it was developed alongside The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

Based on 140 questions spread across six categories, the CHS looks at Prevention, Detection and Reporting, Rapid Response, Health System Compliance with International Norms, and Risk Environment.

While the average GHS score is 40.2 out of a possible 100, Thailand scores 73.2, notching SIXTH position globally and first in Asia.

Moreover, Thailand performs remarkably high on several indicators:Only 13 countries are considered “most prepared” to deal with a pandemic, and Thailand is one of them. Already, universities and institutions alike, including the School of Integrated Innovation at Chulalongkorn University have adopted the traditional form of Thai greeting — the Wai, and introduced a handshake-free zone.

View/Download the Presentation at this link: https://www.slideshare.net/bajinder/thailand-is-most-prepared-for-a-global-pandemic