Sweden and Cambodia to cooperate in education of human rights

The Embassy of Sweden in Cambodia signed an agreement with Raoul Wallenberg Institute (RWI) of Human Rights and Humanitarian Law 12 March 2020. The agreement aims to strengthen human rights education at the kingdom of Cambodia’s educational institutions, reports the Cambodian newspaper Khmer Times.

The agreement will last from 2020 to 2022 with Sweden pledging $3.2 million to the cause.

The economic aid will allow the RWI to continue supporting human rights education for the next generation of Cambodian decision-makers, stated Raoul Wallenberg Institute in a press release.

This will include research in different areas on the spectrum of human rights, such as gender and environment among others. The research aims to stimulate better-informed debates and increase cooperation between different sectors of the Cambodian society, added the institute.

The Head of development cooperation at the Swedish Embassy, Samuel Hurtig, acknowledges the RWI’s activities as a significant contribution to improving knowledge of human rights and gender equality among citizens and the public sector in Cambodia.

“We are pleased to partner with the Raoul Wallenberg Institute. The support is in line with Swedish government’s strategy for development cooperation with Cambodia and drive for democracy, with the promotion and protection of human rights at the core,” said Samuel Hurtig at the event 12 March 2020.

Source: Khmer Times