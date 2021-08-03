The Norwegian Embassy in Manila supports Roots of Health in San Vicente, Palawan

The San Vicente Implant Mission is a joint project between the non-government organization Roots of Health and The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Manila.

Women of San Vicente, Palawan in the Philippines are amongst women who have difficulty in accessing birth control services because of stigma, limited economic opportunities, and access to healthcare facilities. The COVID-19 pandemic has also exposed women to unplanned pregnancies especially now that reproductive health services are less accessible due to the lockdowns.

The Implant Mission was provided by Roots of Health with support from the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Manila along with an Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaign on Long-Acting Reversible Contraceptives (LARC) to all women of reproductive age in San Vicente municipality on 19 and 20 July 2021.

According to Roots of Health, contraceptive implants are some of the most effective methods of preventing pregnancy at more than 99% effectiveness and can last for up to 3 years. Women who have these implants can live normal lives without having to worry about unplanned pregnancies. The effects are also reversible as the implant can easily be removed by a trained doctor or nurse at any time.

Roots of Health assembled a team specializing in LARC information dissemination, as well as medical personnel who administered the implant insertions on new beneficiaries. The team was also warmly welcomed by women who availed of the same services three years ago, all of whom were happy to have their old implants removed and new ones put in.

Giving women and young people accessible birth control services allows them to effectively provide for their families, live better lives, and pursue their dreams.

Learn more on how Roots of Health was able to provide continuous access to reproductive health services despite the challenges brought by the pandemic. Download the “Communities, Contraceptives & COVID-19” guide here