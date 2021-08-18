Norway facilitated workshop on offshore wind between Norwegian experts and the Philippines

The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Manila recently facilitated a virtual workshop on offshore wind between Norwegian experts and the Philippine Department of Energy, the Embassy writes in a recent update.

Moreover, the Embassy writes that offshore wind is an exciting opportunity in the Philippines. Norway is a uniquely positioned player with its maritime and offshore expertise, while the Philippines has a growing power demand, with a target of 15.5GW new renewable energy by 2030.

Norway’s Ambassador Bjørn Jahnsen opened the workshop.