Norway interested in Philippine offshore wind projects

Norway is ready to cooperate with the Philippines in their emerging offshore wind industry.

From 5-6 September 2023, The Royal Norwegian Embassy and British Embassy in Manila held a two-day workshop at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Ortigas in collaboration with Global Wind Energy Council and Det Norske Veritas to support the Philippines transition towards renewable energy.

At the event, British and Norwegian experts shared insights and experiences on related topics, everything from port developments, skills and training to health and safety.

Norwegian Ambassador to the Philippines, Christian Lyster, expressed how this cooperation benefits both nations, but especially the Philippines:

““Norway is at the forefront of the offshore wind industry globally. Energy and the maritime sector are the two most important sectors for Norwegian companies and investments in the Philippines. The offshore wind industry is where these two sectors meet.”

“And in the Philippines, the demand is already there! If countries are going to realize their renewable energy ambitions, thousands of new workers will be needed to construct and maintain new offshore installations. The Philippines is perfectly situated to take advantage of this opportunity. We are here to help make that happen,” the ambassador expresses supportively.

Source: The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Manila