Norwegian Cultural Center Singapore looking for performing artists

The Norwegian Cultural Center Singapore is looking for artistic members in the announcement on 27 February 2021, as follow:

The Norwegian Cultural Center Singapore aims to promote a broad range of Norwegian arts genres such as visual arts, music, theatre, dance and literature.

We are producing a theatre production based on a Norwegian children’s novel and need performers for both the English and Chinese versions of the play.

You are the right person for us if:

– You are a 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐡𝐨 𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤, 𝐭𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬.

– You possess excellent physical stamina, strong stage presence and the ability to think on the spot.

– You demonstrate at least 3 years of professional experience, strong acting and movement technique, partner work, improvisational and devising skills.

You speak fluent English OR Mandarin OR if you are effectively bilingual in English and Chinese, all the better.

Interested performers, please submit the following in PDF or Word document as an attachment to 𝐣𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐥𝐲𝐧@𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫.𝐬𝐠:

1) A short bio (no more than 250 words)

2) A paragraph stating why you are interested to work with us and why you are the right person for the role.

𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐬 𝟑𝟏𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏.

Shortlisted applicants will be invited to a workshop and interview session.