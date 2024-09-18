Norwegian Embassy and UNOPS donate $500,000 for Myanmar flood relief

The Norwegian Embassy in Yangon, in partnership with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), has announced a donation of approximately $500,000 to support relief efforts in Myanmar following the devastating floods caused by Typhoon Yagi. The funds will provide immediate assistance to communities most affected, offering essentials such as shelter, food, clean water, basic medicines, and emergency relief items.

Myanmar is currently struggling with its worst flooding in recent history, according to the United Nations. The disaster, which has also impacted Vietnam and Thailand, has claimed at least 226 lives, with around 80 people still missing. Thousands have been displaced, and many have lost their homes and livelihoods.

The Norwegian Red Cross, in collaboration with the Myanmar Red Cross Society, is delivering non-food items, cash for health services, and food parcels to those in the hardest-hit areas.

On its Facebook page, the Norwegian Embassy expressed its commitment to working closely with partners to assess ongoing needs and ensure aid is delivered promptly. “We are deeply saddened by the devastating floods in Myanmar that have left so many homeless and without livelihoods,” the embassy stated, adding that they stand in solidarity with those affected by the tragedy.