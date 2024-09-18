Danish shipping company Mærsk has broken an internal ban on shipping through Russia. Mærsk admits the mistake to ShippingWath.

The company Shanghai Tieyang Multi-Model Transportation (TMT) Co. Ltd., in which Mærsk holds a nearly one-third stake, has been handling the transportation.

According to the reports, the shipment involved two containers of powdered milk being transported from Kazakhstan to China. The route passed through Russia.

“This was a clear mistake due to a lack of capacity on the direct route. We have instructed TMT to ensure this does not happen again,” said Maersk’s Chief Compliance Officer, Alexandra Belmonte.