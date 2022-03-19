Norway supports multi-donor fund LIFT Myanmar 

Norway is a member of the donor consortium which supports the multi-donor fund LIFT in order to strengthen the resilience and sustainable livelihoods of poor households in Myanmar.

LIFT is managed by UNOPS and was established in 2009.

Sharing their accomplishments, the Norwegian Embassy in Yangon informs that LIFT’s partners in Myanmar recently reached 32,000 internally displaced people, primarily pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers, in 163 camps and displacement sites with emergency response including food, non-food items, WASH, and cash support.

Moreover, LIFT’s partners in Rakhine are offering agricultural training to internally displaced persons and rural communities to strengthen their livelihoods opportunities through skills, agricultural inputs, and coaching. At practical training, which is held at demonstration plots, trainees learn new cultivation techniques that can boost harvest yields through the use of natural fertilizers and climate-sensitive technology.