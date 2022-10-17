Community news / Malaysia / Norway

Norwegian Embassy in KL hosted ROV technology demonstration event

Norwegian technology ROV demonstration and orientation. Photo: Royal Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur

The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur hosted an innovative event at the Ambassador’s Residence showcasing cutting-edge Norwegian technology on 13 October.

The event featured a lunch, during which participants learned about a Norwegian mini Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), and a live demonstration of the mini ROV in the pool at the Ambassador’s residence.

According to the Embassy, many of the guests, including the Ambassador himself, got to be a ROV pilot for the day.

The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Kulala Lumpur expresses gratitude of Malaysian companies being interested in Norwegian technology, which they say can contribute to make subsea inspections greener and more efficient.

