Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur hosts Seafood Gala Dinner

- by Jeannette Hinrup -
The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur hosted its Norwegian Seafood Gala Dinner on Friday 4 October. Photo: the Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur

After 3 years with Covid restrictions, the Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur was finally able to host its well-known Norwegian Seafood Gala Dinner on Friday 7 October.

700 guests attended and “got to enjoy some of the best seafood in the world, flown in all the way from Norway” while chef Frank Næsheim and his team served traditional Norwegian seafood dishes together with Malay, Chinese, Thai and Indian food made with seafood from Norway.

HRH Tengku Muhammad Fa-iz Petra Ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Ismail Petra, HH Sofie Louise Johansson Petra and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for Economic Affairs YB Dato’ Sri Mustapa bin Mohamed attended the Seafood Gala Dinner as guests of honor.

The Embassy said the evening was a great success with good food and good conversations and thanks its sponsors and everyone who attended.

