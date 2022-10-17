Denmark / Finland / General news / Iceland / Malaysia

Finland fifth of friendliest European countries followed by Iceland and Denmark

- by Jeannette Hinrup - 1 Comment
Condé Nast Traveler offered their view on the most welcoming places on Earth. Photo: Condé Nast Traveler

The Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur draws attention to, and shares the article on, Finland being appointed one of the friendliest countries across Europe by readers of the Condé Nast Traveler.

As Finland takes fifth, the list of friendliest countries in Europe features additional 9 countries, with Ireland taking first place. Iceland and Denmark takes fourth and seventh place respectively.

See the list at: https://www.cntraveller.com/gallery/friendliest-countries-in-europe?fbclid=IwAR3O1GFt3XN0yvBdrfIr9UzR4nZZWKMIUN9Uo8uaeeoBBrFilkvEV9By628

Source: https://www.facebook.com/FinnishEmbassyKualaLumpur/?eid=ARDpzHWjL3UEydygayqQI6v45PEZ_kqHSlDlUt-XGDjxldq2kFm5g8daP6FJQOqsRfvYFtg_lK4WhRDS

