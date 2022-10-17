Exhibition opening of “Natasha” as part of Singapore Benniale 2022

The Norwegian Embassy in Singapore congratulates Singapore Benniale 2022 and Singapore Art Museum on its art exhibition opening of “Natasha”, on 15 October, featuring over 50 artists and collaborators displaying their ways of seeing and relating to the World.

Ambassador Homme attended the opening reception of the Singapore Benniale while Dr June Yap, Director of Curatorial for SAM, Singapore Biennale co-Artistic Director, presented the installation by Norwegian and Sami artist Elina Waage Mikalsen – which the Embassy urges potential visitors not to miss.

Elina was commisioned the Singapore Benniale 2022 as the first Norwegian artist.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/NorwayinSG