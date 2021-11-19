Norwegian Embassy in Yangon welcome new Minister Counsellor and Deputy Head of Mission

The Norwegian Embassy in Yangon has welcomed Mr. Tommy Flakk who takes up the role as the new Minister Counsellor and Deputy Head of Mission at the Norwegian Embassy in Yangon.

Mr. Tommy Flakk has previously worked at the Norwegian Embassies in Beijing and Washington DC, and most recently on China policy at the MFA in Oslo.

Mr. Tommy Flakk looks forward to engaging with the Norwegian Embassy’s many valued partners in Yangon and – as much as possible – travel, explore and meet the people in the rest of the country, the Embassy shares.