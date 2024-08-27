New Diplomats strengthen Norwegian Embassy in Yangon

The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Yangon has announced two new members to their team, Anne Glad Fredriksen and Martin Nygaard.

Anne Glad Fredriksen steps in as the new Counsellor and Head of Cooperation. With over a decade of experience in development cooperation, Anne’s career includes significant roles at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Norad, and the United Nations. Most recently, she worked in the South Asia and Afghanistan section, managing portfolios for Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. Her expertise extends to multilateral development banks, where she focused on World Bank issues and IDA. Anne has also served at the Norwegian Embassy in Lusaka, Zambia, and with UNDP in Lao PDR. She is eager to build strong partnerships in Myanmar and immerse herself in the local culture and history.

Martin Nygaard joins as the new First Secretary, bringing a solid background in law and international peace and conflict studies. He previously worked on Myanmar policy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and gained valuable legal experience at the Norwegian law firm Wikborg Rein. This posting marks Martin’s first international assignment, and he is excited to explore Yangon’s vibrant city life and engage with the local community.

Both Anne and Martin are expected to play crucial roles in enhancing Norway’s diplomatic efforts in Myanmar. Their combined experience and enthusiasm promise to strengthen ties and foster cooperation between the two nations.