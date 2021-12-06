Norway becomes newest donor to the Access to Health Fund managed by UNOPS Myanmar

Norway has become the newest donor to the multi-donor Access to Health Fund managed by UNOPS Myanmar, the Norwegian Embassy in Yangon recently announced.

The main purpose of the Fund is to improve health equity in Myanmar by bringing services to under-served and vulnerable populations. The Fund follows a rights-based approach and puts a particular focus on conflict-affected areas. Thematic areas covered by the Fund include maternal health, nutrition, sexual and reproductive health and rights, drug use and health consequences, tuberculosis, malaria, and Covid-19.

Norway’s contribution will allow the Fund to reach out to more vulnerable groups and expand health care provision, including essential lifesaving services for women and children. Norway is pleased to be part of this joint effort to improve Myanmar’s health response, the Embassy said in a statement.