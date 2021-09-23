Denmark and Norway mark International Day of Peace in Myanmar

In connection with the International Day of Peace on 21 September, the Embassy of Denmark in Myanmar recalled the UN Secretary General’s call for a global ceasefire while the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Yangon used the day to reiterate Norway’s strong support to the people of Myanmar on their journey of peaceful democratic transition.

According to the Embassy of Denmark’s statement, people all around the world continue to suffer from the devastating effects of Covid-19, and nowhere is this felt more than in Myanmar.

The global ceasefire must be honored, to ensure that all people have access to lifesaving vaccinations, treatments, and prospects for a better future in their places of origin.

“During this time of global crises, the challenges of the people of Myanmar have not been forgotten. Denmark remains committed to supporting efforts at achieving inclusive and durable peace in Myanmar,” the Embassy of Denmark stated.

According to the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Yangon, the International Day of Peace is devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, both within and among all nations and peoples.

“Support to the peace and democratization process has always been the foundation for Norwegian engagement in Myanmar,” the Embassy stated while noting that Norway strongly supports the people of Myanmar on their journey of peaceful democratic transition.