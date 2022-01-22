Norway hosted breakfast meeting with women’s rights advocates from Myanmar 

On 19 January, Norway hosted a breakfast meeting with women’s rights advocates from Myanmar, New York-based NGOs, and selected Security Council members.

The Norwegian Embassy in Yangon states that nearly one year after the military coup, the situation in Myanmar continues to deteriorate. Women and girls suffer disproportionately, with increased exposure to sexual and gender-based violence, and targeted attacks against women human rights defenders.

According to the Embassy, Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt gave welcome remarks and led the discussion on how to support women’s participation in peace and security in Myanmar.