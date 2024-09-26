The Norwegian government is now intervening to bring home Yimin Dong, a Norwegian citizen and former top seller of Norwegian salmon in China, who has been imprisoned there for over six years.

Dong’s husband, Bjørn Wikne, expressed relief at the government’s efforts but remains cautious, acknowledging that the final decision rests with Chinese authorities.

Yimin Dong, who has become seriously ill during her imprisonment, is being held in a women’s prison in Guangdong. The Norwegian government has formally requested her transfer to serve her sentence in Norway, citing her deteriorating health.

Dong was arrested in 2018 and sentenced to 13 years for allegedly leading a smuggling operation that imported Norwegian salmon into China via Vietnam. Her arrest came during a period when Norwegian salmon faced an unofficial ban in China, following political tensions related to the Nobel Peace Prize being awarded to a Chinese dissident.

Source: NRK