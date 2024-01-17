Agriculture, fishing, forestry / Business in Asia / China / Norway

Family claims Norwegian company knew of salmon smuggling to China

Photo: SalMar’s Asia boss Geir Wæro with Yimin Dong in 2017

The family of Yimin Dong, a Norwegian citizen serving a 13-year prison sentence in China for smuggling Norwegian salmon, has accused SalMar, the world’s second-largest salmon producer, of being complicit in the illegal activity.

Dong’s husband, Bjorn Wikne, claimed on Norwegian radio that SalMar and its founder, Gustav Witzoe, were fully aware of the smuggling operation. He then urged the company to take responsibility.

SalMar has strongly denied the allegations, asserting that Dong was never employed by them and received no compensation. The company acknowledged her as an important customer but emphasized her responsibility for resale and proper reporting to authorities.

The dispute traces back to SalMar’s business relations with Dong in 2007. The partnership evolved during Chinese sanctions against Norwegian businesses in 2010. Despite accusations, SalMar insists it was not involved in illegalities in China.

Source: intrafsh.com

