Nordic sustainability events launched in Shanghai

On September 23, the Nordics for Climate Action and Shanghai Climate Week announced a series of sustainability events aimed at engaging the public in climate innovation.

The events will run from October 2024 to spring 2025 and will include talks, workshops, and activities focused on energy transition, sustainable urban development, and the circular economy.

Led by Denmark, Finland, and Norway, the initiative seeks to promote international cooperation and innovative solutions to combat climate change. During the press event, the consul generals of the three Nordic countries, along with representatives from Shanghai Climate Week, expressed their support for the collaboration.

Mikael Winther, Denmark’s consul general in Shanghai, emphasized the importance of working together to achieve global climate goals. Business leaders from the Nordic region also highlighted the need for greater participation in carbon transformation efforts.

The collaboration aims to drive more businesses, organizations, and individuals to join the fight against climate change.

Source: China Daily