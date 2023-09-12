Norwegian offshore vessel company awarded more work in Taiwan

Norwegian offshore vessel provider, Siem Offshore, has secured a contract extension for the Siem Topaz vessel in Taiwan.

The vessel was in March fixed by Helix Energy Solutions’ marine contracting business unit until the fourth quarter of 2023. The new deal will be in direct continuation of that contract. It is set to secure utilization in the Taiwanese offshore wind sector into the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Norwegian owned, Cayman Islands-incorporated company, with its main offices in Kristiansand, Norway, has a fleet of 27 fully and partly owned vessels in addition to vessel management.

