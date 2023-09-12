Business in Asia / China / Finland / Hospitality

China’s Tourism Ministry opens group tourism to Finland

Visit Finland’s director of Greater China, David Wu, said in a recent interview with Xinhua that he was excited by China’s decision to reopen group tourism to Finland.

China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism has recently issued a notice allowing companies to operate outbound group tours. Wu welcomed this development and said he eyed great potential for collaboration between the two countries in the tourism sector.

“China, as the world’s second-largest economy. The country plays a vital role in global tourism development,” Wu said.

He added that Finland is a popular destination for Chinese tourists, especially during the winter season. The Northern Lights, Santa Claus and the ice hotels have attracted many Chinese tourists in the past.

With the reopening of group tourism, cooperation within the tourism industry between Finland and China is expected to expand.

To attract more Chinese tourists, Visit Finland plans to increase the visibility of the country’s tourist attractions on social media and to promote collaboration between Finnish travel agencies and Chinese tourism trade partners through organized events and exhibitions.

