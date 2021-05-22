Norwegian People’s Aid donates server to Cambodia

The Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA) has donated a server to the Database Unit of the Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority (CMAA), local media Khmer Times reports.

According to Prum Sophakmonkol, Secretary-General of CMAA the server is an important element in fulfilling the National Mine Action Strategy 2018-2025 which aims to achieve a mine-free Cambodia to the fullest extent possible by 2025.

The server will be used for the transfer, receipt, storage, and distribution of the entire national mine action data between CMAA and mine action stakeholders, operators, development partners, and donors.

During the handover ceremony, Rune Kristian Dale-Andresen Country Director of NPA Cambodia emphasized that NPA would continue supporting the Database Unit and coordinate with the Norwegian government and other development partners to raise additional funds to help the sector.