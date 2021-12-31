NPA is proud of being a vivid highlight in the picture of cooperation between Norway and Vietnam

The year 2021 marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Norway and Vietnam. As the year draws to an end, Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA) says in a statement that the organization is very proud to be a vivid highlight in the beautiful picture of cooperation and friendship between the two nations.

While sharing a video made by Vietnam Defense TV, which highlights Norway and Vietnam’s cooperation and friendship for the sustainable development and safety of Vietnamese people, NPA thanked the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi for fantastic support to NPA’s mine action work in Vietnam.

The video shines a light on how Norway on 25 November 1971, was one of the first Western countries to establish relations with Vietnam, and how the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two nations have been growing closer and closer over the past five decades. The cooperation has also grown more practical with the goal of safety, the happiness of the people of each country, as well as peace and stability in the region and in the world.

The video takes a look back at the achievements of the two countries cooperation in order to maintain sustainable peace through post-war mine clearance work.

Watch it here