Norwegian People’s Aid helps planting trees in Angkor Park in Cambodia

Ninety leaders and staff of the Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA) joined in planting trees in Angkor Park on 24 August 2023 in Cambodia.

The APSARA National Authority (ANA) said 180 trees and 300sqm of grass were planted.

The activity was a part of the environmental contribution to restore the Angkor area. So far, the ANA had planted more than 48,788 trees and 35,531sqm of grass in the area, according to The Phnom Penh Post.

Source: https://www.phnompenhpost.com/national/norwegian-deminers-helping-replant-angkor-park