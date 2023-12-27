Norwegian People’s Aid Vietnam receives Certificate of Merit and Token of Appreciation

In Hanoi, Norwegian People’s Aid Vietnam received a Certificate of Merit and Token of Appreciation from Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations. This is due to its ‘outstanding performance’ in 2023, with significant contributions to the sustainable development of Vietnam, the Norwegian organization says on its Facebook.

NPA is an NGO from Vietnam who’s involved in Human Rights, Humanitarian Aid & Emergency sectors. It aims to improve people’s living conditions and to create a democratic, just and safe society.

“Our sincere thanks go to all NPA Vietnam staff, our donors from Norway, the US and the Vietnam authorities for your great support that makes our humanitarian mission possible and succeed.”

Source: Norwegian People’s Aid Vietnam