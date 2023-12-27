Finnish Embassy organizes maritime workshop in Vietnam

The Embassy of Finland organized the workshop “Solutions for Transitioning Vietnam’s Ports to Smarter and Greener – Experiences from Finland” in HCMC on 23 December. It did so in collaboration with Business Finland, with the support of Vietnam Maritime Administration – Vinamarine.

Vietnam currently has 34 seaports, 296 berths, with a capacity of about 750 million tons. ‘Vietnam Seaport Planning’ already focuses on sustainable development – specifically improving the efficiency of seaport development management, green ports and smart ports development. Ports are embracing a digital transformation of their operations in order to overcome challenges and be prepared for new trends in the world economy.

And a s one of the leading countries within the maritime and digital industries, Finland offers innovative solutions which fits just Vietnam’s focuses, the embassy said on its post.

“The Finnish Maritime Industries Cluster ranks high in applying digitalization, automation, autonomy and cloud-based technologies to port infrastructure and ecosystems, allowing them to unlock new value streams with information.”