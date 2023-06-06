Norwegian police have notified Thailand about Norwegian murder suspect

Norwegian police have notified Thailand about the Norwegian man accused of murder, who returned back to his home country May 26. This is what police lawyer Eirik Braathen told NRK.

On May 26, the Norwegian, who is accused of murdering a British man in Phuket, turned up at the East police district. There, the police received confirmation that he is internationally wanted. The Norwegian authorities then notified Thai police that the man had arrived in Norway.

“We are waiting for the Thai authorities and what they need in terms of assistance. Then we will try to comply with that,” said Braathen to NRK.

“We need to know if they want us to carry out investigative steps for them. If they want us to take over the entire criminal case or if they’ll requested to have him extradited,” Braathen elaborates.

The Norwegian was charged with murder in Thailand in 2019. He has admitted the murder of a British citizen, but claims it happened in self-defence.

Source: nrk.no