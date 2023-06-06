Norway and Vietnam promote marine aquaculture cooperation

A seminar, “Norway-Vietnam: Strengthening Cooperation in Marine Aquaculture” was held in Nha Trang city, Vietnam on Monday, 5 June 2023 to promote further cooperation in the fishery sector as both countries have worked together for almost forty years.

Currently, there are more than ten Norwegian companies operating in Vietnam in the field, according to Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam Hilde Solbakken.

Tran Dinh Luan, head of the Fisheries Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) said that studying from Norway’s experiences and successes can assist Vietnam to solve current problems and create a more sustainable marine aquaculture.

Vietnam is implementing a project to expand the industry in a synchronous, safe, efficient, sustainable and environment-friendly manner, creating branded products that meet the needs of domestic and foreign consumption by 2045, reported the Vietnam Plus.

In addition, the country also considers reducing exploitation and increasing aquaculture as a policy to help balance human needs with the conservation of marine resources and sustainable development, according to the MARD.

