General news / Norway / Thailand

Norwegian man accused of murder in Thailand now back in Norway

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

The Norwegian man who was initially suspected of murdering his partner in northern Thailand returned yesterday to Norway. The Norwegian left Thailand before the case was formally closed. According to the police in Chiang Mai, that doesn’t pose a problem.

Police Colonel Puwanart Duangdee informed ScandAsia that the decision to drop the charges against the Norwegian was made several days ago, but there were a few technicalities to address.

“The papers will formally be signed this week, but that is a formality. He has been cleared of any suspicion of involvement,” Duangdee said.

The suspect was initially apprehended on October 3, accused of using a meat ax to fatally attack his boyfriend in a small town near Chiang Mai. After spending four days in custody, he was subsequently released on bail.

Read ScandAsia’s previous coverage of the case: here!

Related posts:

Norwegian accused of murder in Phuket has returned home Suspected murderer of Norwegian woman might be in Cambodia Teenager killed and three wounded in Sweden shooting Ericsson is being investigated by China and Vietnam

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *