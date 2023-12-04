Norwegian man accused of murder in Thailand now back in Norway

The Norwegian man who was initially suspected of murdering his partner in northern Thailand returned yesterday to Norway. The Norwegian left Thailand before the case was formally closed. According to the police in Chiang Mai, that doesn’t pose a problem.

Police Colonel Puwanart Duangdee informed ScandAsia that the decision to drop the charges against the Norwegian was made several days ago, but there were a few technicalities to address.

“The papers will formally be signed this week, but that is a formality. He has been cleared of any suspicion of involvement,” Duangdee said.

The suspect was initially apprehended on October 3, accused of using a meat ax to fatally attack his boyfriend in a small town near Chiang Mai. After spending four days in custody, he was subsequently released on bail.

Read ScandAsia’s previous coverage of the case: here!