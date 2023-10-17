Two Swedes killed in Belgium, “terrorism” emerges, all Swedes must be on alert

Two Swedish nationals were shot dead in Brussels, Belgium and one more person was injured before a football match between Sweden and Belgium to start on Monday night, 16 October 2023. The suspect fled the scene and posted a video of the shooting online, claiming himself as a fighter for Islamic group.

The attack was an act of “terrorism,” said Alexander De Croo the Belgian prime minister and has put the country to raise its terror alert to the highest level.

“I have just offered my sincere condolences to the Swedish PM following tonight’s harrowing attack on Swedish citizens in Brussels,” de Croo said on X.

“Our thoughts are with the families and friends who lost their loved ones. As close partners, the fight against terrorism is a joint one,” he said.

All Swedes in Belgium were urged to be on alert. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said they will receive a text message sent to their phones urging them to be vigilant and to follow instructions from Belgian authorities.

Brussels’ residents and European Commission staff were also advised to stay indoors until the threat was over.

According to Reuters, one Belgium newspaper said a witness said the shooter shouted “Allahu Akbar” before the shots were fired.The Belgian media translated the suspect’s message on the video he posted, saying that he said:

“Islamic greeting Allahu Akbar. My name is Abdesalem Al Guilani and I am a fighter for Allah. I am from the Islamic State. We love who loves us and we hate who hates us. We live for our religion and we die for our religion. Alhamdulah. Your brother took revenge in the name of Muslims. I have killed 3 Swedes so far Al hamdoulelah. 3 Swedish, yes. Those to whom I have done something wrong, may they forgive me. And I forgive everyone. Salam Aleykoum.”

Belgian federal prosecutors are currently investigating the incident, though they have not had enough evidence whether the attack relates to the ongoing conflicts between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Middle East.

Source: Reuters