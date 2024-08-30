Norwegian Police Security Service: China’s interest in Svalbard grows

The Norwegian Police Security Service states that China has an increasing interest in Svalbard, Svalbardposten writes.

In its national threat assessment for 2024, the Norwegian Police Security Service writes that Chinese students and researchers are operating in Svalbard. The report indicates that the growing interest in activities such as purchasing property and establishing research stations is part of an effort to normalize Chinese presence in the area and facilitate intelligence work

There have also been several attempts to purchase Norwegian property. Additionally, China is reportedly interested in building a laser station in Adventdalen.

“There have been numerous attempts to acquire property in recent years, although we don’t have exact statistics on this,” says special advisor Jon Fitje Hoffmann of the Governor of Svalbard to Svalbardposten.

Svalbard is a group of islands located between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole.