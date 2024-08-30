Finnish HMD enters Malaysia with new smartphone lineup

HMD Global, the Finnish company behind Nokia’s recent smartphones, has officially launched its own brand in Malaysia. The company, which has been producing Nokia-branded phones since 2016, is now introducing its own Android smartphones branded as HMD. HMD enters Malaysia with two new smartphones, starting with the HMD Pulse Pro.

The HMD Pulse Pro, priced at RM739, will be available in Malaysia from August 30 in Black and Purple. It features 8GB of RAM (with an additional 8GB of virtual RAM) and 256GB of storage. The Pulse Pro is part of a new lineup focused on repairability, with spare parts available through iFixit, allowing users to extend the device’s lifespan.

HMD is also launching the Skyline series, available in September. This mid-range smartphone offers a 50-megapixel front camera, a 108-megapixel main camera, and a “Detox Mode” to help users manage screen time.

Despite launching its own brand, HMD will continue to produce Nokia-branded phones, a move it describes as part of a “multi-brand vision.” This strategy mirrors the approach of Chinese smartphone manufacturers like Xiaomi and Oppo, which operate multiple sub-brands.

HMD’s entry into Malaysia represents a significant step in its global expansion, offering consumers more choices in the competitive smartphone market.