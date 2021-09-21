Vietnam’s Ambassador to Norway visits NPA Head Office in Oslo

On 16 September, Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA) had the honor of hosting his Excellency Ambassador Le Hong Lam and Counsellor Nguyen Luong Giang in Oslo, the organization writes in a recent article.

NPA Secretary General Henriette Killi Westhrin welcomed Ambassador Le Hong Lam, expressing her satisfaction regarding their joint efforts in Vietnam.

Norway and Vietnam currently hold chairs at the UN Security Council, while celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. NPA Secretary-General expressed pride and satisfaction that Vietnam and Norway could showcase the joint successes in Quang Tri province through the presentation by NPA Regional Programme Manager Nguyen Thi Dieu Linh, at the UNSC event held on 8. April 2021.

NPA’s mine action program in Vietnam was established in 2007. The organization works closely with the VNMAC, provincial authorities, and in the Quang Tri province with Project Renew and other partners.

During the meeting, Ambassador Lam and NPA Secretary General Westhrin discussed the concerning development in Vietnam regarding the global Pandemic and the need for strengthening international cooperation and support – not least through the Covax cooperation. Westhrin underlined that working towards better access to Covid vaccines for states in need and reduced prices of vaccines are top priority policy issues to NPA.

The parties also discussed the potential for greater regional cooperation across the Mekong, between states affected by landmines, cluster munitions, and other explosive remnants of war. NPA would be happy to support such important exchanges where experience from affected states can be shared, including obligations of state parties to the Mine Ban Treaty and Convention on Cluster Munitions.