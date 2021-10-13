Team Finland Singapore welcome new intern Janina Voong

Janina Voong has begun an internship as the Team Finland Knowledge intern at the Embassy of Finland in Singapore.

Janina Voong is currently a Master’s student at the University of Lapland majoring in law and in a recent post by the Embassy of Finland in Singapore, she expressed her happiness regarding having this opportunity to work and see a glimpse of the ‘real world’ already during her studies.

“With the guidance of the whole team at the embassy, I hope to not only take a deep dive into Singapore but also contribute to the cooperation between Finland and Singapore in the areas of education, science, business, and innovation. I look forward to the many experiences these six months will bring,” Janina Voong said.