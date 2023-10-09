Odense Robotics is visiting Singapore. Wanna join?

Denmark’s national robot and drone cluster “Odense Robotics” and The Danish Trade Council are organising a market visit from 14 November to 16 November to Singapore and the robotics industries there with the aim of networking with potential partners.

Asia, and Singapore in particular, plays a vital role in the robot industry. In 2021 Asia was the world’s largest industrial robot market, and in Singapore the government uses robots in their roadmap for sustainable growth.

Danish companies who want to explore these market opportunities in Asia, should ‘consider Singapore as your next step,’ Odense Robotics writes on its website, as they encourage companies to join the trip to gain insight into the Singaporean robotics eco-system, whilst networking with key stakeholders.

Throughout the three-days market trip, one can expect to visit the National Robotics Programme, the Robotics faculty at Singapore University of Technology & Design as well as meeting the Danish Ambassador to Singapore for a briefing – just to mention a few of the activities planned.

Deadline for registration is 12 October 2023, and you can read more information and register here.