Overview: Nordic food in Bangkok and Pattaya

Danes, Swedes, Finns and Norwegians have rich opportunities in finding a little slice of their homeland while in Thailand through familiar and comforting cuisines. Several Nordic-focused restaurants and web-shops has recently opened in Bangkok and Pattaya to supplement the ones that were here for many years.

This is an overview of Scandinavian restaurants, web-shops- and delivery services in Bangkok and Pattaya. None of the restaurants or web-shops are affiliated with ScandAsia.

Bangkok

Bangkok offers a list of Nordic restaurants that caters to the Scandinavian palate, such as:

Stable Lodge

Stable Lodge offers a variety of Danish, Swedish and Norwegian food – although the selection of Danish food is bigger than the Norwegian- and Swedish section. The restaurant serves both modern- and traditional food, such as medister, krebinetter, raggmunk med fläsk, lovbiff, kjottkaker med kalstuing and fiskboller med asperges og blomkål. The restaurant can be found at the Stable Lodge hotel on 39 Sukhumvit Road Soi 8, Bangkok or online www.stablelodge.com

The Admiral

The Admiral is a sit-down restaurant owned by a Dane. The restaurant serves traditional Danish food, such as classics like hakkebøf and boller i karry. You can find The Admiral on 20 Soi 18, Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey Bangkok or online www.facebook.com/AdmiralsPubRestaurantBangkok/

Conrad’s Deli

Conrad’s Deli is a physical store with an accompanying web-shop that makes and sells many kinds of Danish food- and products. Conrad’s Deli delivers the food and products to your given address – and the deli also delivers to Pattaya. The physical restaurant can be found at 68/4 Khwaeng Dok Mai, Khet Prawet, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Bangkok, while you can order and browse for Danish products on www.conradsdelishop.com

Danish Bakery & Deli Bangkok

The Danish Bakery & Deli is a delivery service that makes traditional Danish bread and cakes, plus much more. The Bakery and Deli also sells Danish products, such as jams, meat toppings and other products that are a stable piece of a Danish household in Denmark. You can find the Danish Bakery & Deli at Waterford Diamond Tower soi Sukhumvit 30/1, Bangkok or online www.danishbakery-deli.com/

Cajutan

Cajutan is a Swedish sit-down restaurant, that also offers delivery. The restaurant offers Swedish classics such as Swedish potatocakes, Swedish meatballs and more. The restaurant also has a web-shop, where you can buy Swedish products such as snus, candy, alcohol and much, much more. The restaurant can be found on 21/1 Sukhumvit soi 18, Bangkok. The web-shop can be found on: www.cajutan.com/en/store

Mammas Kök

Mammas Kök is a Swedish-focused bakery- and pastries shop that also caters. The café is owned by a Thai-Swede that wants to bring the tradition of ‘fika’ with coffee, cakes and pastries to Thailand. Mammas Kök offers a wide variety of homemade cakes and sweets. You can find Mammas Kök on 1905 Rama IV Road, Khwaeng Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok or online www.mammaskokbangkok.com

Pattaya

Pattaya also presents a selection of Scandinavian-based restaurants and delivery services where Scandinavians can get food from their homeland or homemade products and goods that are reminiscent of authentic Finnish, Swedish, Norwegian and Danish food.

Jomtien Boathouse

The Jomtien Boathouse restaurant offers a fantastic panoramic view over Jomtien Beach as well as a great range of delicious Scandinavian international and Thai cuisine to enjoy either outside under the stars or inside the comfortable large and airy eating area with its nautical themed décor. The restaurant offers great food and music and is straight out value for money. “Elvis” who plays to packed houses every Saturday, Sunday and Monday night.

Cafe Kronborg

Cafe Kronborg in Soi Diana has been part of Denmark in Pattaya “forever”. The dining menu includes smørrebrød (Danish open sandwiches) with various cold cuts, Danish hot dogs, frikadeller (Danish meat balls) and biksemad (Scandinavian hash). Find it here: Soi Diana Inn 13/2 Pattaya 2rd., Pattaya 20150

Majatalo

Majatalo is an in-house sit-down restaurant that serves Finnish food. According to their site, the restaurant serves strictly Finnish food. You can find the restaurant on Soi Yume, Paniad Chang Plaza, Pattaya

Ravintola Helmi

Ravintola Helmi is a sit-down restaurant that serves both Finnish and Thai food. The restaurant can be found on Thappaja Road Moo 12 413-139, Pattaya

A Taste of Norway

As the name indicates the restaurant caters to traditional Norwegian cuisine like fårikål, flesk & duppe med kålrabistappe og kokte poteter to mention a few. A Taste of Norway also offers delivery. You can find A Taste of Norway on Thappraya Road, 315/177 – 180 Moo 12, Pattaya

Harry’s

Harry’s is a sit-down restaurant in Soi Diana that serves traditional Swedish food such as Swedish meatballs, milk stewed macaroni’s with falu sausage and Pytt i Panna. You can find Harry’s on Soi Diana, 20150 Pattaya

Akvavit

Akvavit is a Scandinavian restaurant named after the infamous Scandinavian alcohol, that serves Scandinavian versions of international dishes – they also serve Swedish meatballs. The restaurant can be found on Jomtien Beach Road, 144/4 Moo 12, Nongpruy, Banglamung, Pattaya

House of Scandinavia

House of Scandinavia is a web-shop with delivery service that produces homemade bread, cakes and much more of authentic Scandinavian recipes. House of Scandinavia also delivers imported products such as jam, pickled beetroot- and red cabbage, dairy products and many other things. You can order your Nordic food and groceries on www.pattayafooddelivery.com

Siam Expat Food

Siam Expat Food doesn’t solely sell Nordic food or groceries as it is a mixed international store that caters to a variety of countries. The store does have some Scandinavian products. You can shop on www.siamexpatfoods.com