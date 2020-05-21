The Finnish ambassador visited Vietnam-Finland International school in Ho Chi Minh City on 15 May 2020. Currently in-class teaching has resumed in Vietnam on 11 May 2020. Ambassador Kari Kahiluoto, Principal Seija Nyholm, Special Adviser Mac Le Thu Hong and staff members of the school welcomed the news together at the Back to School poster.
Education, Finland, Vietnam
Ambassador Kahiluoto visited Vietnam-Finland International School
