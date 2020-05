KIS International School in Bangkok is hosting a live virtual Open House on May 27th and May 29th, 2020 at 2 pm. The Open House caters to families who are interested in admissions to KIS but are currently unable to travel. Run as a Zoom meeting, participants will be able to see the campus, meet some staff and ask questions from the comfort of home.

For more information contact: admissions@kis.ac.th

To sign up click here: https://kis.openapply. com/events/new