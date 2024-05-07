Pandora to start building first Vietnamese factory

The Danish jewelry manufacturer and retailer Pandora is schedule to start building its first factory in Vietnam on 16 May 2024, according to the Danish Embassy in Hanoi. The factory will be worth US$150 million and will be build in the southern Binh Duong province.

Pandora Production Vietnam will be Pandora’s third production facility and the first to be built outside Thailand. The project is expected to create more than 7,000 jobs and produce around 60 million jewelry products every year.

The Pandora group has reviewed 27 countries and finally chose Vietnam to minimize supply risks, when the factories are all gathered in Thailand. The production in Vietnam will make up around one third of the Danish company’s global productivity.

The factory in Binh Duong will be built in accordance with the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standard and be using 100% renewable energy. The two factories in Thailand are also using 100% renewable energy.

Source: english.vov.en