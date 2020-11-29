Ambassador Christensen met Management Board of ECCO Vietnam



Last week, the Ambassador of Denmark to Vietnam, H.E Mr. Kim Højlund Christensen, had a meeting with the Management Board of Ecco Vietnam, headed by the General Director Mr. Alexander Christopher Falter, to follow up on the development of Ecco’s new factory.

This project started in mid-2019 and is one of the significant investments from Danish companies into Vietnam in recent years. The new factory will follow green and sustainable standards, and continue Ecco’s contribution to the economic growth of Binh Duong province.